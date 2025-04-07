Florida legislators seek increased funding for campus security against anti-Semitism

A bipartisan group of Florida state legislators are pushing for more funding to protect Jewish students.

Florida Politics reports that lawmakers are seeking additional security resources at several major public universities, including the University of Florida, Florida State University and the University of South Florida.

“This is about taking action – not just reacting to antisemitism but actively working to prevent it,” State Sen. Danny Burgess told the outlet. “USF, UF, and FSU are leading the charge, and we hope these efforts can serve as a successful model elsewhere.”

”We cannot allow antisemitism to fester on our campuses,” State Sen. Corey Simon also remarked. “Every student deserves to feel secure expressing their identity, and this effort ensures that Jewish students at FSU and across Florida have that right.”

Simon’s funding request in particular notes the work the state has done in recent times to combat anti-Semitism and enhance security, but requests $650,000 in order to address the fact that “college campuses remain vulnerable.”

”This initiative will support FSU Hillel in launching a data-driven approach to reinforce physical and cultural safety, dispel misinformation regarding Israel and American Jews, and foster relationships on and near campus,” the measure reads.

Notably, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took decisive action to address college anti-Semitism after campus unrest stemming from activism in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

Last January, the governor announced that transfer requirements would be reduced for those students seeking to attend a Florida public college or university in response to anti-Semitism experienced at out-of-state schools.

“With leaders of so-called elite universities enabling antisemitic activities, rather than protecting their students from threats and harassment, it is understandable that many Jewish students are looking for alternatives and looking to Florida,” DeSantis said in a press release at the time.

”Throughout my tenure as Governor, we have implemented measures to safeguard our Jewish communities from hatred in the K–20 school system, and with this announcement, we want to again make it clear that Jewish students are welcome to live and learn in Florida where they will be respected and not persecuted due to their faith,” he added.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Florida, Florida State University and the University of South Florida for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.