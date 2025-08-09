Florida State investigates student after viral anti-Semitic outburst

A Florida State University (FSU) student has been suspended after a viral video showed her berating and attempting to grab or push a Jewish student who wore an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) t-shirt in a campus gym.

StopAntisemitism posted the video on July 31, later identifying the student as Eden Deckeroff, a student in FSU’s College of Social Work.

Florida State University - female student attacks a Jewish peer at the gym wearing an IDF shirt, screaming "F*ck Israel, Free Palestine" and physically shoves him.



This assault warrants immediate expulsion @PresMcCullough

In the footage, Deckeroff says, “F**k Israel, Free Palestine. Put it on f*****g Barstool FSU. I really don’t give a f**k,” before calling the student “an ignorant, f*****g son of a b***h” and appears to reach for his phone.

The same day as the video was shared, FSU released a statement saying that the matter was being “reviewed for potential criminal charges,” as well as for “charges under the FSU Student Code of Conduct.”

“Our commitment to swiftly and effectively responding to incidents of hate is unwavering,” the statement read. “Florida State University strongly condemns antisemitism in all forms and follows Florida law, which protects Jewish students and employees from discrimination motivated by antisemitism, harassment, intimidation, and violence.”

Former Florida Attorney General and current U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi voiced support for the university’s response by thanking FSU President Richard McCullough for his “prompt action,” and stating that high-ranking members of her staff, such as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon, are investigating the incident.

Thank you @PresMcCullough for your leadership and prompt action. Anti-Semitism will not be tolerated in Florida or anywhere else.

In comments made to Campus Reform, a StopAntisemitism spokesperson stated that “Florida is a leader in fighting antisemitism and their actions thus far should be commended—but it needs to continue, to make sure this type of hate and violence does not occur on campus, and antisemitism is not tolerated under any circumstances.”

Graham Piro, a Faculty Legal Defense Fund fellow with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), told Campus Reform that “a significant amount of expression that others find offensive or hostile is protected by the First Amendment,” especially at a public institution. He emphasized that the Supreme Court has set a high bar for both incitement and “fighting words” standards, noting that controversial political speech retains strong constitutional protections.

FSU’s Office of University Communications told Campus Reform that the institution will conduct its “normal process once law enforcement completes its investigation,” and said that the university has “no other statements at this time.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Eden Deckeroff for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.