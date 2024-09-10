Florida State University groups to host ‘cowboy themed drag show,’ Brokeback Mountain viewing

Florida State University’s Pride Student Union and Student Life Cinema are organizing a “Western Drag Show” for students later this month.

A Sept. 2 Instagram post by the Student Life Cinema and Pride Student Union, both of which are organizing the event, details that the show will “include about four amateur performers,” and will be “hosted by a more well-known Tallahassee Drag Performer” who is yet to be determined.

[RELATED: Yale class focuses on ‘lesbian pop culture,’ ‘Sapphism’]

The “cowboy themed drag show” will be paired with a showing of the LGBTQ-themed movie Brokeback Mountain. The event will take place Sept. 27, and auditions for the event took place Sept. 8 and Sept. 9.

The Pride Student Union falls under the authority of FSU’s Student Government Association, which means that it receives funding from student “activity and service” fees. The student government allocated $38,880 to the Pride Student Union for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

The Pride Student Union is described on the university’s website as “Florida State University’s largest and most prominent LGBTQ+ student-run organization,” whose mission is “to advocate for, empower, and provide community spaces for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people within both the FSU and Tallahassee communities.”

[RELATED: Borough Council designates Penn State University town as transgender ‘sanctuary city’]

The “cowboy themed drag show” is not the first drag performance to be hosted on FSU’s campus. On Aug. 30, the university held a “Professional Drag Show,” also sponsored by the Pride Student Union.

The Pride Student Union is also sponsoring a “Condom Bingo” on Oct. 7.

Campus Reform has reached out to the Pride Student Union for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.