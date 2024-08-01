Florida student uses fake emails, AI-generated voicemail to fake suspension for anti-Israel activism

Santa Fe College student Charly Keanu Pringle, who was arrested at an anti-Israel protest at the University of Florida earlier this year, has falsely claimed to have been suspended from her school as punishment for participating in the demonstration.

Santa Fe College is a public college that, like the University of Florida, is located in Gainesville, Florida. Pringle, however, had not actually been enrolled at the school since spring of last year.

Pringle reportedly created fraudulent emails and a voicemail with artificial intelligence to sound like a Santa Fe College official in an attempt to confirm her fake suspension.

[RELATED: DC Students for Justice in Palestine chapters organize major protest to ‘arrest Netanyahu’]

The administrator later confirmed that, though the voicemail was made to sound like his voice, it was not actually sent by him. “Oh, that’s bad,” he said. “That’s bad.”

While some Florida students were suspended for up to four years for their involvement in anti-Israel demonstrations, Santa Fe Associate Vice President for Student Conduct Dan Rodkin and Spokesperson Lisa Brosky have confirmed Pringle was never suspended by the college.

Pringle currently faces a criminal charge for resisting an officer for her conduct during a pro-Palestinian protest at UF in April.

UF suspended five students who were arrested at an anti-Israel campus protest on April 29.

“This is not complicated. The University of Florida is not a daycare, and we do not treat protesters like children — they knew the rules, they broke the rules, and they’ll face the consequences,” a UF official said at the time.

[RELATED: UC regent proposes making anti-Israel protesters pay for damage they caused, totaling $12 million]

“The University of Florida was clear from the very beginning that an arrest for violations of prohibited activities would result in an interim suspension and a trespass order for three years,” said Cynthia Roldan Hernandez, the UF director of public affairs.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Florida and Santa Fe College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.