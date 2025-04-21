Fordham president laments 'distress' caused by U.S. immigration policy, announces new task force

Fordham University’s president sent a campus-wide email lamenting recent visa cancellations by the Trump administration and said a school task force on immigration would be formed.

On April 4, the Office of the President at Fordham University sent out an email to all members of the school community on behalf of President Tania Tetlow about the visa cancellations for faculty members and one undergraduate student.

[ROUNDUP: Trump issues executive orders to deport Hamas-lovers, protect school choice, fight back against DEI]

“I write with a heavy heart,” the email began. “Higher education in the United States brings together brilliant minds from around the world, producing ground-breaking research, remarkable teaching, and educating generations of students inspired by American education,”

“But as you have seen in recent news, several faculty have been stopped at the border or detained,” she continued. “And in the last few days, a growing number of students from a wide range of countries, have had their visas revoked without explanation and without notice. Today we discovered that this has affected one of our own undergraduate students.”

Tetlow also noted that the current state of immigration has caused many foreigners to experience “distress” and “anxiety.”

“For many of the brilliant members of the Fordham community joining us from countries around the world, this is a source of growing distress and anxiety,” she added. “I wish it were within my power to offer you reassurance.”

As a result, Fordham is creating a new task force to address such concerns, which will provide more information in the near future.

“We have assembled a working group, including faculty members, to help us navigate these issues, plan our response, and provide support,” Tetlow wrote. “That group will share more guidance shortly.”

Tetlow also urged the campus community to call the university’s public safety department if “something happens related to your immigration status.”

[RELATED: Fordham University theology department held book talk on ‘Queer Possibilities of Black Religion’]

This is not the first time Tetlow has spoken out against the immigration policies of the new Trump administration.

In January, Tetlow sent out a similar message expressing support for illegal immigrants and compared them to natural disaster victims.

On Jan. 31, Fordham issued new campus protocols for ICE raids, with an email saying, “We hold to the Ignatian principle of care for the whole person and respect the dignity of every individual, including their right to feel safe wherever they may be on campus.”

Campus Reform has contacted Fordham University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.