Fordham prof's book blames Latinos for anti-black racism

A New York City law school professor is publishing a Spanish translation of her 2022 book that aims to bring more awareness to how Latinos can also display “anti-Blackness.”

On Tuesday, Tanya Katerí Hernandez, Archibald R. Murray Professor of Law at Fordham University in New York, republished her book, Racial Innocence: Unmasking Latino Anti-Black Bias and the Struggle for Equality, in Spanish.



According to her university biography, Hernandez has expertise in “Antidiscrimination Law, Comparative Law, Critical Race Theory, Race and Social Justice.”

According to the book’s description, “Racism is deeply complex, and law professor and comparative race relations expert Tanya Katerí Hernández exposes ‘the Latino racial innocence cloak’ that often veils Latino complicity in racism.”

The work also “brings to light the many Afro-Latino and African American victims of anti-Blackness at the hands of other people of color.” By exposing “anti-Black bias in the workplace, the housing market, schools, places of recreation, the criminal justice system, and Latino families,” Hernandez hopes to work towards a “more egalitarian society.”

In a recent interview discussing the new translation, Hernandez stated that “[t]hose who love you most can at the same time harbor racist thoughts and attitudes.”

“Latinos who have not been conscious of these issues are often very resistant to hearing about them, and they look for the immediate way to be able to dismiss it,” Hernandez said.

In the same interview, Hernandez further talked about the idea of “linked fate,” which she mentions in her book. “And it comes to anti-Blackness, experiences of racial discrimination within your so-called ethnic group disrupts that sense of linked fate. And so, with the upcoming election, the need to galvanize the Latino vote will not be effective until we deal with our own racism.”

In a 2022 interview discussing the book’s initial release, Hernandez claimed that Latinos “join violent white supremacist organizations and harm Blacks,” “Latino workplace supervisors deny both Afro Latinos and Blacks access to promotions and wage increases,” and “Latino police officers assault and kill Blacks.”

“The book demonstrates that U.S. racism is complex and multifaceted, and that it is possible for a historically marginalized group—now the second largest ethnic group in the United States—to experience discrimination, while simultaneously being discriminatory,” Hernandez stated at the time.

