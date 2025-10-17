Former Auburn lecturer sues, says university fired her after post on Kirk's death: 'I will not mourn the wicked'

A former lecturer at Auburn University and the University of Alabama has filed lawsuits against both institutions, alleging that she was fired for comments she made online following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Candice Hale, who taught English at Auburn and previously worked at Alabama, argues that her termination violated her First Amendment rights. According to court filings, she was dismissed after writing a Facebook post critical of Kirk and other right-wing figures.

The controversy began on Sept. 11, one day after Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University. In a Facebook post, Hale wrote that she “will not mourn the wicked” or show empathy for “racist, fascist, misogynist, homophobic, transphobic, xenophobic” white men, concluding with the line: “We are getting closer and closer to the real assignment.”

Six days later, Auburn University President Christopher Roberts announced on X that the school had fired several employees for making social media posts that were “hurtful, insensitive and completely at odds with Auburn’s values.”

Roberts did not name Hale but said that such conduct undermines the university’s responsibility to maintain a respectful campus environment.

According to a copy of Hale’s complaint obtained by AL.com, she was summoned to a virtual meeting with two campus safety officials who questioned her about her social media post and whether she was a threat to members of the school’s Turning Point USA chapter. Hale alleges that she denied having weapons or violent intent and that the officials concluded she posed no safety risk.

Days later, she was placed on paid administrative leave and prohibited from contacting her students. The university subsequently moved to terminate her employment, offering a severance agreement in lieu of reinstatement. Hale says she was later banned from campus entirely.

The lawsuit names Auburn President Christopher Roberts, several administrators involved in the termination process, and Assistant Vice President of Campus Safety and Compliance Clarence Stewart.

Hale is also suing the University of Alabama, where she claims she was dismissed for the same social media post. She alleges the university terminated her “without any formal investigation, hearing, or opportunity to respond,” citing “loss of confidence” in her teaching ability.

The Alabama lawsuit names President Peter Mohler, Provost James Dalton, Dean Paul Messina, and Gender and Race Studies Chair Utz McKnight.

Hale contends both schools acted to suppress her political opinions, writing on Facebook that “both institutions have tried to silence my voice.”

Campus Reform reached out to Auburn University and the University of Alabama for comment but had not receive a response by publication.