Former Columbia president Shafik named top UK economic adviser despite anti-Israel controversy

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed former Columbia University President Minouche Shafik as his chief economic adviser, placing her at the center of the United Kingdom’s economic planning.

Shafik stepped down from Columbia in August 2024 following months of campus turmoil tied to pro-Palestine demonstrations. She announced at the time that she would chair a government review on international development, returning to public service and continuing her role in the House of Lords.

Starmer’s office described Shafik as a “world leading economist” with extensive experience in academia and government, citing her past roles at the Bank of England, the International Monetary Fund, and the U.K. Treasury.

Shafik’s resignation from Columbia followed student occupations, encampments, and anti-Israel protests that shut down parts of campus. Protesters broke into Hamilton Hall and forced faculty to move exams online.

Nearly 100 demonstrators were removed by the New York Police Department, while three Columbia deans resigned after anti-Semitic incidents during the unrest.

Columbia University custodians Lester Wilson and Mario Torres recently settled part of a civil rights lawsuit after they were assaulted and trapped during the Hamilton Hall occupation. The university agreed in July to a $220 million payout, though Wilson and Torres are continuing legal action against more than 40 student protesters.

Shafik also faces scrutiny for Columbia’s handling of student activists tied to Hamas sympathies. Former graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, previously detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has repeatedly declined to condemn Hamas, citing concern for Palestinians under Israeli blockade.

The appointment also comes as Starmer pledges to recognize a Palestinian state at a United Nations assembly in September unless Israel agrees to a Gaza ceasefire and progress toward a two-state solution.

Campus Reform reached out to Columbia University, Minouche Shafik, and the U.K. Prime Minister’s Office for comment. Columbia declined to comment.