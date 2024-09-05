Former CUNY employee sues school for reportedly firing her after she became a Christian

A former staffer at the City University of New York (CUNY) has filed a lawsuit against the school alleging that the school unjustly fired her after she became a Christian.



The former staff member is Teona Pagan, who previously served as the Fellowships and Public Service Program Coordinator at CUNY’s Research Foundation. The complaint was filed against the university on Aug. 28.



The lawsuit explains that Pagan’s job included coordinating the Mixner Fellowship, a fellowship that promoted LGBTQ “rights and causes.”



When Pagan became a Christian in April 2022, she found herself no longer able to support this fellowship on moral grounds because of her new faith convictions.



“When Teona had a spiritual awakening and dedicated her life to Jesus Christ, she found her religious convictions at odds with one aspect of her beloved job,” the lawsuit states. “Teona went to her employer and sought a reasonable accommodation so that she could maintain her job and livelihood without having to violate the sincerely held dictates of her faith and conscience, as the law allows.”



“Not only was her religious accommodation summarily denied, but Defendants terminated Teona’s employment because of her identity as a Christian and her expression of her faith,” the lawsuit continues.



Pagan stated that she is disappointed in the university’s decision, but that, in keeping with her newfound faith, she will continue to pray for the well-being of the defendants in the case.



“After my hire, I was told that the committee was particularly drawn to me because of my youthful maturity and willingness to stand boldly for issues plaguing our generation,” Pagan told the Daily Caller. “Ironically, when I decided to finally stand for the Truth, who is Jesus Christ, they chose to terminate my employment.”



“Little did I know that my life would radically change in such a brief period,” Pagan added. “But I give God all the glory for this entire journey and situation because I know that it is all for the Kingdom, and so that somebody else might ask, what must I do to be saved? I even pray the prosperity and peace of God for those that I am filing suit against.”



Campus Reform has contacted the City University of New York and Teona Pagan for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.