Former SJSU student speaks out on stress-induced eating disorder from competing with biological male

A former collegiate volleyball player recently spoke out about mental and physical health problems she faced after her experience of being forced to compete alongside a biological male.

Brooke Slusser, a former San Jose State University volleyball player, recently spoke out about mental anguish she suffered that led to physical health problems after discovering that her teammate, Blaire Fleming, was a man.

[RELATED: U of Nevada female volleyball players refuse to show up for match against 6-ft-tall male player]

Slusser began experiencing mental health struggles after discovering the truth about Fleming, who she had shared intimate spaces with for an entire season.

The mental health issues eventually devolved into her developing anorexia and subsequent menstrual problems.

”I went from around 160 to 128 [lbs] in that one semester,” Slusser told Fox News Digital. “It definitely isn’t healthy for someone of my size to be that weight, and I ended up losing my menstrual cycle for nine months. So it was definitely severe.”

The physical changes became apparent to her friends first, and afterwards to her family, who told her, “You’re not going back,” upon seeing her on Christmas break.

Her father took particular issue with the media coverage his daughter was receiving, saying, “She was the enemy. The news vilified her. All the media outlets vilified her. And the students were reading that kind of stuff about her.”

[RELATED: San Jose State women’s volleyball team with controversial male player Blaire Fleming loses championship]

Slusser made the decision to drop out of SJSU. Before leaving San Jose, however, she went to church on a whim and decided to rededicate her life to Christ, to which she credited her recovery.

Not all of Slusser’s struggles are over, though. She previously joined a lawsuit along with Riley Gaines against the school, and she also sued the Mountain West, school officials, and a number of athletes.

Riley Gaines spoke out in support of Slusser following her revelations, saying in an X post, “This is what most people don’t see when it comes to men in women’s sports....the emotional distress that leads to physical harm.”

“Brooke spoke up after realizing she had been living with a man and sharing hotel rooms on team trips,” Gaines wrote. “For that, the media, news outlets, and her coach vilified her. She became the enemy. The male athlete allegedly conspired to physically harm her for speaking out.”

Campus Reform previously reported on a separate lawsuit filed by the former volleyball coach for wrongful termination following a Title IX complaint she filed in response to the school’s handling of Fleming on the team.

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow Austin Browne on X and Instagram.