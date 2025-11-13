Fort Lewis student government backpedals, agrees to recognize TPUSA chapter

A student government recently backed down from its decision to deny a conservative student group official recognition.

The Associated Students of Fort Lewis College voted during an emergency meeting Friday to grant registered student organization status to a chapter of Turning Point USA after initially denying the group, according to The Durango Herald.

The student government claimed the denial resulted from concerns raised by members of the campus community, despite multiple left-wing groups having been approved in the past, Campus Reform reported.

The rejection was met with criticism, including from the Colorado House Republican Caucus, which sent a letter to the school’s president blasting the decision.

“We respectfully ask you to reconsider the recent decision to deny official recognition to the Turning Point USA chapter at Fort Lewis College,” the caucus wrote. “Denying students equal access to campus resources based on their viewpoint contradicts the values outlined in your college’s mission. Your commitment to intellectual diversity, inclusive dialogue, and critical thinking should apply to all perspectives, not just the ones that are popular.”

ASFLC met these demands when it overturned its previous decision in a unanimous vote during its Nov. 7 emergency meeting.

Jonah Flynn, president of the fledgling chapter, expressed his satisfaction to The Durango Herald following the vote, saying, “I’m glad that the student senators can move on and go back to normalcy, and I’m especially excited that so many people came out to support the new chapter. People want to be able to freely discuss and debate the big issues. Now they can.”

The school wrote in a statement that it is “committed to fostering an inclusive, student-centered learning environment that values both free expression and responsible leadership.”

“Fort Lewis College appreciates ASFLC’s leadership in addressing a complex issue and continues to support students in developing their understanding of free expression, inclusion, and civic responsibility,” the school continued.

