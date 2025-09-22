Four California universities will host LGBTQ programming this fall

Multiple LGBTQ resource centers across the University of California system are organizing events and programming centering around queer gender ideology, including one weeklong series for students.

At the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), the Resource Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity is organizing a fall welcome on Oct. 10 for students who identify as “LGBTQIA+.”

“Learn about resources and opportunities available in our center and across campus that support students exploring sexuality and gender identities at UCSB,” the event description reads.

At The University of California Davis (UC Davis), the LGBTQIA Resource Center is hosting a similar program. Even longer than the programming at UCSB, its events for queer students span the length of a week.

On Sept. 29, the UC Davis center will launch with “Meet and Greet Monday” which is part of the center’s “Queer Welcome Week.”

“This event centers the experiences of LGBTQIA+ students, though any member of the UC Davis community is welcome to attend,” says the event’s description.

At the center at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), the LGBT Resource Center will host a “Rainbow Welcome” on Sept. 24.

”The educational components of the LGBT Resource Center inspire reflective thought and increase awareness of identity and community through an understanding of sexual and gender diversity,” UCSD says of the center’s mission.

At the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), the LGBTQ Campus Resource Center will host a “Pride Welcome.” on Sept. 24.

“Discover what’s ‘En Vogue’ for this year in our welcome magazine!” the event description reads.

According to a federal research funding update by President James Milliken, the University of California system receives more than $17 billion per year in funds from the federal government.

Campus Reform reached out to Milliken and each university mentioned for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.