'Garbage people': Law prof slams Indiana AG, student for backing firing of prof over Kirk's murder

A Colorado law professor recently blasted a conservative student and a state attorney general for approving of the firing of a professor who attempted to minimize the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Paul Campos, a University of Colorado Law School professor, wrote, “Hey 19, that’s Charlie Mandziara all you future law school and business school admissions committees. CHARLIE MANDZIARA, who thinks it’s a good thing to fire a public employee. for posting a completely innocuous private message on a social media account,” in a post on the “Lawyers, Guns and Money” blog.

He also suggested prospective employers flag Mandziara’s LinkedIn page, which he linked in the post, and concluded with the words, “Never forgive them.”

Campos’ rant comes in reference to comments from Charlie Mandziara, a conservative sophomore student at Ball State University, published in a recent article in The New York Times.

Mandziara applauded the firing of Suzanne Swierc, saying, “That encouragement, if left rhetorically unopposed, can devolve into further violence. The university made the correct decision in letting her go.”

Swierc, former Ball State University Director of Health Promotion and Advocacy, had written in a Facebook post, “Let me be clear: If you think Charlie Kirk was a wonderful person, we can’t be friends…Charlie Kirk excused the deaths of children in the name of the second amendment.”

Campos also blasted Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, remarking, “This is my legal analysis: Todd Rokita is an egregious piece of s*** who is a disgrace to the legal profession.” He also provided a link for filing complaints against members of the Indiana bar and encouraged readers to do the same.

Rokita previously concurred with the school’s decision to fire Swierc in an X post, writing, “Ball State’s legal analysis was also 100% correct here. Other higher education institutions, as well as secondary and elementary school boards, superintendents, principals and their attorneys should take notice. We are waiting.”

Rokita and Mandziara were labeled “garbage people” in the blog post’s headline.

Campos defended his tirade in a statement to Campus Reform, saying, “I don’t know what to say to people who believe, as the Indiana Attorney General does, that it’s the right thing to do to fire a state employee for posting the statement ‘if you think Charlie Kirk was a wonderful person, we can’t be friends,’ on a private Facebook page. How am I supposed to explain to such people that such a belief reflects the worst sort of authoritarianism?”

He did not elaborate on his comments regarding Mandziara.

Campos has a history of targeting conservatives in his blog posts. Campus Reform previously reported on one in which he referred to law professor Jonathan Turley as a “Holocaust denier” and called for his termination after Turley recommended that the government investigate issues with the voting systems used in the 2020 presidential election.

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

