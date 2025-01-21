Gen Z Cheers Trump's Return: WATCH
'Gen Z is thrilled to welcome Donald Trump back to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,' Campus Reform Reporter Emily Sturge told Newsmax2 viewers on Inauguration Day.
Campus Reform Reporter Emily Sturge joined Newsmax2 on Inauguration Day to offer her Gen Z perspective on the day’s events. “Gen Z is thrilled to welcome Donald Trump back to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” she told host Todd Starnes.
[RELATED: Campus Reform’s coverage of Gen Z’s rightward shift]
”Gen Z cares about issues like the economy; like border security measures; things like rolling back DEI initiatives -- on some of those issues, we are seeing Day One action,” Sturge said. “That’s part of our reason for so much excitement.”