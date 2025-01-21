Gen Z Cheers Trump's Return: WATCH

Campus Reform Reporter Emily Sturge joined Newsmax2 on Inauguration Day to offer her Gen Z perspective on the day’s events. “Gen Z is thrilled to welcome Donald Trump back to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” she told host Todd Starnes.

”Gen Z cares about issues like the economy; like border security measures; things like rolling back DEI initiatives -- on some of those issues, we are seeing Day One action,” Sturge said. “That’s part of our reason for so much excitement.”