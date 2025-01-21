Opinion
Gen Z Cheers Trump's Return: WATCH

'Gen Z is thrilled to welcome Donald Trump back to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,' Campus Reform Reporter Emily Sturge told Newsmax2 viewers on Inauguration Day.

January 21, 2025, 4:00 pm ET

Campus Reform Reporter Emily Sturge joined Newsmax2 on Inauguration Day to offer her Gen Z perspective on the day’s events. “Gen Z is thrilled to welcome Donald Trump back to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” she told host Todd Starnes. 

[RELATED: Campus Reform’s coverage of Gen Z’s rightward shift]

”Gen Z cares about issues like the economy; like border security measures; things like rolling back DEI initiatives -- on some of those issues, we are seeing Day One action,” Sturge said. “That’s part of our reason for so much excitement.”  

