'Gen Z conservatives aren't taking no for an answer': WATCH





Campus Reform Reporter Emily Sturge joined Fox News on Wednesday night to discuss two examples of conservative students standing up for their values in higher education.

In one instance, a female student at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa, California, faced strong resistance from her college administration when she tried to form a pro-life club on campus. Ultimately, the student prevailed and was allowed to start her club.

Sturge also referenced the surge of conservative student organizations being created on college campuses as right-leaning young Americans become more vocal about their beliefs and values.

’Gen Z conservatives aren’t taking no for an answer,” Sturge said.

Watch the full interview here.