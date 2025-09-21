Gen Z 'deeply disturbed' by Charlie Kirk death because 'we're all human': WATCH

Campus Reform Assistant Editor Will Biagini visited Florida State University to gather student reactions to the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

Students expressed a range of emotions, with some describing the killing as “shocking,” “gruesome,” and “deeply disturbing.” One student noted that while they disagreed with Kirk’s political views, violence should never be the answer. Another remarked on the tragedy’s impact on Kirk’s family, saying, “we’re all human, and to be assassinated, that’s really sad.”

Watch the full video here.