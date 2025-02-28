Gen Z is a bulwark against decline in Christianity, new study shows

Christianity has been losing followers for generation in the United States, but that decline has stalled thanks to Generation Z’s embrace of the religion.

A study by the Pew Research Center reveals that a significant number of young people - particularly young men - are defying stereotypes and making the proportion of Americans practicing Christianity “relatively stable.”

Young men’s participation contributes to the religion ‘gender gap’ being smallest for the Gen Z cohort. Among Americans born before 2000, the share of women being religious is considerably higher than men. But the proportion is nearly equal for Americans born between 2000-06, with the share of men being slightly higher than the share of women.

Campus Reform has reported how young people are helping fuel a revival in Christianity on college campuses across the nation.

In 2023, an outbreak of student-led Christian revivals ignited a nationwide movement for religious renewal among young people at various colleges and universities across America.

Students at Asbury University led a revival that lasted 16 days and attracted an estimated 20,000 people of all ages from across the world.

Asbury’s revival spurred similar events at Texas A&M University, Auburn University, and Baylor University that attracted thousands of people and saw hundreds of baptisms.

Videos from these events show students at these universities joined with members of the public worshipping, shouting prayers, weeping, and professing their faith.

More recently, Ohio State University football players made headlines for leading a religious revival on their campus, and University of Georgia students drew attention for holding baptisms in pick-up trucks.

Campus Reform has also reported increases in enrollment at faith-based colleges that offer classical education in recent years.

As faith-based institutions have experienced increases in enrollment, overall college enrollment has reportedly “decreased by 13% over the last decade.”

While young people have shown a shift to embrace traditional and religious values, the Trump administration has also shown an embrace of these values.

This month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to create a White House Faith Office that “will empower faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship to better serve families and communities.”

The order states that the administration is “committed to protecting the liberty and freedom of our religious communities, organizations, and students.”

Vice President JD Vance has also vocalized his Catholic faith and support for traditional values in speeches directed at young people at the March for Life pro-life rally and Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

“We actually think God made male and female for a purpose, and we want you guys to thrive as young men, and as young women. And we’re going to help with our public policy to make it possible to do that,” Vance stated during his CPAC speech.