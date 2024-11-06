Gen Z voters in Nevada struggled with signing their name on ballots: State official

Gen Z voters in Nevada appear to be having issues verifying signatures on mail-in ballots for the 2024 presidential election.

On Tuesday night, Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar provided an update concerning the vote counting process in the state.

”Youth voter engagement is something that I’ve been passionate about for my entire time in office, but the need for signature cure goes beyond youth,” Aguilar writes. “Older voters who may sign their names differently throughout the course of their lives, voters who have recently gotten married but haven’t updated their name on their voter registration, and yes, young people who may not have a set signature developed yet.”

”And since the passage of Automatic Voter Registration, more Nevadans than ever sign their names on digital screens that may look different than their pen-to-paper signatures,” he continues.

In total, over 13,000 voters in Nevada will need to verify their signatures by the Nov. 12 deadline in order for their vote to count.

In comments made to NewsNation, Aguilar said that the majority of signatures needed are from younger voters in Washoe and Clark counties, which are home to Reno and Las Vegas, respectively.

“Young voters don’t have a long history of voting, right?” Aguilar told the outlet. “The signature that they have is the signature on their voter registration form and sometimes it’s in a digital form at the DMV. Or also it’s their paper registration or just their driver’s license. Those are their signatures and without a long history, it’s hard to compare their signatures.”

Aguilar has also said that the state has attempted to reach young voters through text messaging alerts, since they tend to avoid answering the phone.

As of publication, Donald Trump is leading in Nevada with 51.7 percent of the total vote, trailing Kamala Harris only in Clark County by less than a percentage point, according to data from NBC News.