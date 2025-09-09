Gen Z workers need praise for meeting basic expectations, 71% of managers say

A new workforce survey reveals that managers say Generation Z requires praise and recognition just for meeting the bare minimum at work, and in some cases, even when they don’t.

According to a report from Resume Templates, 71% of managers says Gen Z employees expect to be praised for completing basic tasks. Nearly 60% say Gen Z workers still want positive reinforcement even when their performance falls short.

Managers also revealed how Gen Z handles feedback: 38% say Gen Z employees called out sick the day after receiving constructive criticism while 27% quit their jobs altogether. Others responded by crying, posting on social media, filing complaints with human resources, requesting new managers or involving their parents.

“They can’t handle correction or discipline without crying about it and thinking rules and expectations don’t apply to them,” one manager told Resume Templates.

The high demand for validation has created challenges for managers, especially when it comes to delivering criticism. Some report avoiding criticism entirely while others say they use a method of delivering praise alongside a constructive comment.

More than 80% of managers report giving Gen Z workers weekly praise, often through emails, one-on-one meetings or public shoutouts in team settings.

Managers believe that Gen Z’s craving for a pat on the back marks a generational shift. Three out of four managers say Gen Z employees need more praise than previous generations.

“They’re used to being given gold stars for doing nothing when growing up and now think the world should constantly celebrate them,” one manager said.

The survey polled 1,050 U.S. managers who manage Gen Z employees.

