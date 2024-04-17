Opinion
George Mason University: DEI Profile

George Mason University is a public university in Fairfax County, Virginia. It brands it's DEI office as the "Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion."

Felicity Schmidt '26 | Virginia Correspondent
April 17, 2024, 3:19 pm ET

Campus Reform DEI Profiles provide a snapshot of the extent of ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ initiatives at individual campuses.

”DEI is built on the three tenets of indoctrination, activism, and ignorance. It fuels grievances, resentment, and division among students who have had their educations replaced by anti-Western ideologies. Universities are now DEI complexes that disincentivize students to work hard and take responsibility for their actions.” --Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Zachary Marschall, PhD

George Mason University is a public university in Fairfax County, Virginia. It brands it's DEI office as the "Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion." 


From George Mason’s DEI website:

In July 2020, George Mason’s President Washington implemented the ARIE Taskforce for the purpose of creating a more inclusive and equitable campus environment, which aligns with the goals of the university’s Inclusive Excellence Framework.


Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion & Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Sharnnia Artis earned a salary of $250,000 in 2022, according to data from OpenPayrolls, which notes that, “This is 180.3 percent higher than the average pay for co-workers and 260.5 percent higher than the national average for government employees.” 

In the most recent election cycle, George Mason University employees donated overwhelmingly to Democratic candidates, according to data from OpenSecrets



There is currently no active or pending anti-DEI legislation pertaining to college campuses in the state of Virginia.



