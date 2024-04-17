George Mason University: DEI Profile

Campus Reform DEI Profiles provide a snapshot of the extent of ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ initiatives at individual campuses.

”DEI is built on the three tenets of indoctrination, activism, and ignorance. It fuels grievances, resentment, and division among students who have had their educations replaced by anti-Western ideologies. Universities are now DEI complexes that disincentivize students to work hard and take responsibility for their actions.” --Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Zachary Marschall, PhD

George Mason University is a public university in Fairfax County, Virginia. It brands it’s DEI office as the “Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”





From George Mason’s DEI website:

In July 2020, George Mason’s President Washington implemented the ARIE Taskforce for the purpose of creating a more inclusive and equitable campus environment, which aligns with the goals of the university’s Inclusive Excellence Framework.

Access and Success: Achieve and maintain a diverse and inclusive undergraduate and graduate/professional student body, faculty and staff, and administration.

Achieve and maintain a diverse and inclusive undergraduate and graduate/professional student body, faculty and staff, and administration. Campus Climate: Create and sustain an organizational environment that affirms and respects diversity and employs inclusive practices throughout our daily operations.

Education and Scholarship: Engage students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the community in learning varied perspectives that contribute to discovery, innovation, community engagement, service, and social justice

Engage students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the community in learning varied perspectives that contribute to discovery, innovation, community engagement, service, and social justice Infrastructure and Accountability: Create and sustain an institutional infrastructure that effectively supports progress and accountability in achieving our inclusive excellence goals.

Create and sustain an institutional infrastructure that effectively supports progress and accountability in achieving our inclusive excellence goals. Community Engagement: Leverage faculty expertise, institutional strengths, philanthropy, and community partnerships to improve outcomes in local, regional, national, and global communities.





Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion & Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Sharnnia Artis earned a salary of $250,000 in 2022, according to data from OpenPayrolls, which notes that, “This is 180.3 percent higher than the average pay for co-workers and 260.5 percent higher than the national average for government employees.”

In the most recent election cycle, George Mason University employees donated overwhelmingly to Democratic candidates, according to data from OpenSecrets.









There is currently no active or pending anti-DEI legislation pertaining to college campuses in the state of Virginia.







