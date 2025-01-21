George Washington University offering course on ‘Queer of Color/Crip of Color Critique’

George Washington University in Washington, D.C. is offering a course that teaches students about “Queer of Color/Crip of Color Critique.”

The course, “Advanced Literary Theory: Queer of Color/Crip of Color Critique,” is offered in the spring semester and covers how “LGBTQ,” minority, and disabled identities supposedly intersect.

The class description calls “queer of color critique” a “critical endeavor” that is “arguably a central, indispensable component of contemporary queer theory, with numerous books and essays published in this century that stress the importance of queer analyses attentive to the necessary imbrication of race, gender, sexuality, nation, class, and capital.”

[RELATED: Intersectional Feminist Theory course will teach students how to ‘resist’ ‘abortion bans’ and ‘anti-LGBT legislation’]

“Crip of color critique,” the course description states, “has been named as such less frequently than queer of color critique, even if it has arguably been reshaping the interdisciplinary field of disability studies during the same period (and is, again arguably, at the center of the critical project that has come to be called crip theory).”

Robert McRuer, an English professor, is teaching the course. His work “focuses on queer and crip cultural studies and critical theory.”

He is the author of two books, titled: “Crip Times: Disability, Globalization, and Resistance” and “The Queer Renaissance: Contemporary American Literature and the Reinvention of Lesbian and Gay Identities.”

The University of Massachusetts at Boston is also letting students enroll in a class on “queer of color critique” this spring semester.

[RELATED: Harvard offering course on ‘Sexual Life of Colonialism,’ will cover ‘queer desires’ and ‘transgender rights’]

The course examines “what queer theory has to say about empire, citizenship, prisons, welfare, neoliberalism, and terrorism; and articulate the role of queer of color analysis in a vision for racial, gender, sexual, and economic justice.”

Campus Reform contacted George Washington University and Robert McRuer for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.