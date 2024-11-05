Georgetown gives students milk and cookies to help them cope with election

Students at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy will be offered ‘self-care suites’ Tuesday, where they can play with Legos, use coloring books, and drink milk and cookies, The New York Post reports.

“In recognition of these stressful times, all McCourt community members are welcome to gather … in the 3rd floor Commons to take a much needed break, joining us for mindfulness activities and snacks throughout the day,” wrote Jaclyn Clevenger, the school’s director of student engagement, in an email to students and obtained by The Free Press.

The agenda includes:

10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.: Tea, Cocoa, and Self-Care

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Legos Station

12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.: Healthy Treats and Healthy Habits

1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.: Coloring and Mindfulness Exercises

2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.: Milk and Cookies

4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.: Legos and Coloring

5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.: Snacks and Self-Guided Meditation

Campus Reform previously reported that the University of Oregon’s University Health Services is providing therapy goats, dogs, and even “Quacktavious the Therapy Duck.”





The university will also provide students and faculty with a “no media zone” to escape social media and election-related news.

The University of Michigan School of Social Work is hosting the event “Art Therapy and Post-Election Processing,” which is planned for Thursday.

“Join us for an empowering art therapy workshop designed to help you explore and process the emotions stirred up by the election season,” the event page states.

At Virginia Tech, students will be offered therapy dogs, free yoga, and “guided stretching.” The event includes therapy dogs, art, free coffee, and guided stretching will be offered on Election Day in the library.

Campus Reform reached out to Georgetown University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.



