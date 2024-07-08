Georgetown to provide 'gender inclusive housing' to incoming class

A Catholic university in Washington, D.C. recently announced its intention to transition to “gender-inclusive housing” for the class of 2028, which will create additional housing options for LGBT-identifying students.

“Starting with the housing application for the class of 2028, Georgetown has added a question to its housing process to provide a gender inclusive option,” Georgetown states on its website.

“New students can indicate they identify as transgender, non-binary, or gender non-conforming individual seeking gender inclusive housing, or they are welcoming and affirming of LGBTQ individuals and wish to be considered as a potential roommate for students seeking gender inclusive housing,” the university continues.

“For the past several years, the Residential Living team has partnered with students to identify appropriate on-campus housing for individuals who identify as transgender, non-binary or gender non-conforming on a case by case basis,” the school explains.

“Over the last year, colleagues in Student Affairs, Planning and Facilities Management, and GUSA have begun work on an initial effort to introduce a gender-inclusive housing protocol for the incoming undergraduate class of 2028,” the website continues to state.

Georgetown specifically notes its goal to be “inclusive for all students” as one of the purposes of changing the housing system.

The decision comes in the wake of a student referendum that passed in April encouraging the university to adopt the housing policy changes, which passed with more than 90 percent of student voters supporting it.

More than 30 percent of the campus reportedly voted on the measure, with 1,937 in favor, and 188 opposed. This was the first student referendum to pass at Georgetown in five years.

Student Association President Jaden Cobb praised the supposed benefits of “gender-inclusive” housing to The Hoya after the referendum passed.

“I am more than elated that the referendum passed, it is a testament that Georgetown students care about the LGBTQ+ community and making Georgetown a more inclusive place,” Cobb said.

“There’s so many genderqueer students on campus who are terrified, who aren’t openly out, partially because of roommates,” another Georgetown student told The Hoya. “It’s obviously not going to solve everything, but it’s a huge step in the right direction.”

Campus Reform has contacted Georgetown University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.