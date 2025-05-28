Grand Valley State University pulls DEI language from biology job listing

Grand Valley State University (GVSU) in Allendale, Michigan has removed diversity-related language from a job listing that previously indicated a preference for minority candidates and listed Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) as required qualifications.

The job listing for “Visiting Faculty in Cell and Molecular Biology” was posted on May 7, and shared by Libs of TikTok on X on May 14. The description initially stated: “We are particularly interested in receiving applications from candidates from underrepresented groups, and from candidates who have interest and/or experience in working with diverse student and community population.”

The “required qualifications” included “experience in, demonstrated understanding of, or interest in social justice education and/or initiatives, and/or inclusion, diversity, and/or intercultural training.”

Grand Valley State University (@GVSU), a public university, is posting job applications for professors which favor candidates from “underrepresented groups” that want to promote “social justice education initiatives and DEI.”



They’re openly engaging in discrimination.



How is… pic.twitter.com/rXEzOt5II9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 14, 2025

[RELATED: Florida Institute of Technology scrubs DEI to avoid federal funding cuts]

GVSU has since revised the job listing to remove DEI-based language.

The original statement expressing a preference for candidates from underrepresented groups has been replaced with: “Individuals from all backgrounds, including from underrepresented groups, are encouraged to apply.”

Additionally, a commitment to social justice or DEI is no longer listed as a required qualification.

However, the updated job listing states that, “Successful candidates must be able to effectively engage with students, colleagues, and community members with a broad range of backgrounds and experiences.”

While the adjustment reflects more neutral phrasing, the job post may still incorporate DEI principles in its overall expectations by emphasizing the importance of engaging effectively with individuals from diverse backgrounds.

[RELATED: Kentucky universities cancel LGBTQ, black grad ceremonies to comply with anti-DEI law]

Across the country, universities have rebranded DEI offices, position titles, courses, and scholarships in an effort to align with state and federal regulations and avoid funding cuts.

Universities have rebranded DEI offices to adopt less controversial language, like Harvard University renaming its “Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging” to the “Office of Community and Campus Life.”

Columbia College Chicago recently removed references to DEI online but said it will remain committed to its “principles” and “goals,” according to Campus Reform.

Similarly, Florida Institute of Technology President John Nicklow admitted the school “tweaked” language and removed controversial terms related to DEI to protect its funding.

Campus Reform has contacted Grand Valley State University for clarification on the motivations behind the updated job listing. This article will be updated accordingly.