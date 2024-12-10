Guns, pro-terrorist signs and messages found at SJP leaders' residence

Police officers found firearms and pro-terrorist signs in the home of two members of Students for Justice for Palestine (SJP) who attend George Mason University in Virginia.

The two sisters in question, Jena and Noor Chanaa, are leaders with the SJP chapter at the school, and may have been involved in an anti-Israel vandalism spree on the campus in August, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

Their potential involvement in that incident led to the police searching their home, at which time law enforcement officers discovered guns, flags from the terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah, and signs with messages such as “death to America” and “death to Jews,” according to the Beacon.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, an organization that has been accused of engaging in “openly antisemitic and anti-Zionist rhetoric,” has expressed outrage over the search of the Chanaas’s residence, calling this an attempt to “silence or intimidate those who seek to end the Israeli genocide in Gaza,” the Beacon wrote.

George Mason University’s SJP chapter was suspended on Nov. 8, and the university also banned Jena and Noor Chanaa from the school for several years, The Jerusalem Post wrote.

The school’s SJP has used pro-Hamas rhetoric in the past, and justified its use of terrorist violence against innocent Jewish civilians during the Oct. 7 massacre, expressing approval for the “the right to resist for Palestinians living under the zionist occupation” the Beacon wrote.

The SJP has provoked controversies repeatedly on many American college and university campuses for acts of vandalism and disruptive protest, many of which have been characterized as anti-Semitic.

As a result, the SJP has found itself banned from multiple campuses, including the Universities of Tufts, Columbia, Brown, Illinois, and Temple.

Campus Reform has reached out to George Mason University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.