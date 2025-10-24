GWU editorial board calls for school to defy Trump DEI crackdown

An independent student paper’s editorial board recently appealed to its university to bolster its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in the face of Trump administration disincentivization.

The editorial board of The GW Hatchet, George Washington University’s student newspaper, called for the school to undermine the recent Trump-led crackdown on DEI in colleges and universities.

“Now more than ever, it’s crucial that GW clearly demonstrate to its community members its commitment to DEI principles, ensuring equity and inclusion remain core to its institutional identity in the face of growing political pressure and national rollbacks,” the editorial stated.

The board criticized the school for postponing its diversity summit, saying it failed “to clarify whether the decision was connected to the Trump administration’s DEI crackdown.” It also linked an executive order that it said “labeled DEI efforts as ‘illegal’ and ‘immoral.’”

It also lambasted the school for stalling in its hiring of a new vice provost for diversity, equity, and community engagement, arguing that the “lack of visible commitment to filling the vice provost role gives the impression that GW is retreating in the face of political pressure, whether intentional or not.”

The article also mentioned the school weighing whether it will join the Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education, an agreement offered by the Trump administration that offers funding opportunities in exchange for protecting conservative students and free speech and eradicating left-wing intimidation on campuses.

“Rejecting the compact would demonstrate a genuine commitment to inclusivity, while considering or accepting it arguably signals that diversity is not a top priority,” the editorial claims.

The article suggested that the school could disguise its efforts to preserve DEI programs by rebranding them in name only, referencing other schools such as Harvard and Emerson College, which have renamed their diversity offices to avoid scrutiny.

“Amid Trump’s DEI crackdown, silence can be easily interpreted as retreat or complacency,” the piece concluded. “Transparent, consistent communication is essential to maintaining trust and demonstrating GW’s commitment to building and maintaining an inclusive and welcoming campus.”

The newspaper’s website maintains that it is “financially and editorially independent from the University,” but admits that it “is staffed by GW students” and “receives revenue generated from any advertisements sold to the University.”

