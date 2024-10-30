Halloween inflation spooks Gen Z voters: WATCH
Students at Texas State University told Campus Reform Correspondent Virginia King that inflation is out of control.
Heading into Halloween, Campus Reform Correspondent interviewed students at Texas State University about the rising costs of candy and how inflation is affecting their lives — and possibly how they vote in the presidential election Tuesday.
Students at Texas State were in broad agreement that inflation is out of control. “I used to work a job where it felt like every week we were putting on a new price tag,” one student told Campus Reform.