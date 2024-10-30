Opinion
Halloween inflation spooks Gen Z voters: WATCH

Students at Texas State University told Campus Reform Correspondent Virginia King that inflation is out of control.

October 30, 2024, 10:34 am ET

Heading into Halloween, Campus Reform Correspondent interviewed students at Texas State University about the rising costs of candy and how inflation is affecting their lives — and possibly how they vote in the presidential election Tuesday. 

Students at Texas State were in broad agreement that inflation is out of control. “I used to work a job where it felt like every week we were putting on a new price tag,” one student told Campus Reform.

