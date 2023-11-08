Opinion
Hamas-connected org praises these Johns Hopkins profs

'The Maryland office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations today welcomed a letter signed by over two dozen faculty members at Johns Hopkins University,' the press release reads.

Campus Reform
November 8, 2023, 10:19 am ET

The Maryland office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations published a press release Monday praising over 24 faculty members at Johns Hopkins University for taking an anti-Israel stance after Hamas terrorists killed over 1,400 civilians in the country on Oct. 7. 

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is a national organization with state chapters that is widely reported to have connections with Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. 

In January 2022, Newsweek ran a piece titled “CAIR Not Only Inspires Terrorists. It’s Historically Linked to Them.” 

The article maps out the financial ties between CAIR and Hamas: 

The United Arab Emirates had already designated CAIR as a terrorist group in 2014. 

That year, the National Review reported that although the United States government did not designate CAIR as a terrorist group, the organization’s connections to Hamas were clear. 

The 2014 report states: 

Here is a list of the Johns Hopkins faculty members and students who signed the letter. There are now 123 signatories: 

”We urge them to call for an end to this collective punishment,” the letter states, referring to the Israel Defense Force’s ongoing operation to rescue hundreds of innocent civilians being held by Hamas terrorists that raped, murdered, mutilated, and tortured their family members. 

On Oct. 30, Campus Reform reported that Hamas terrorists killed an Israeli baby by throwing it in an oven and baking it alive.  

