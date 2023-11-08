Hamas-connected org praises these Johns Hopkins profs

The Maryland office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations published a press release Monday praising over 24 faculty members at Johns Hopkins University for taking an anti-Israel stance after Hamas terrorists killed over 1,400 civilians in the country on Oct. 7.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is a national organization with state chapters that is widely reported to have connections with Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

In January 2022, Newsweek ran a piece titled “CAIR Not Only Inspires Terrorists. It’s Historically Linked to Them.”

The article maps out the financial ties between CAIR and Hamas:

Within a month after its formation, CAIR, which was soon listed as a “working organization” by the Palestine Committee, received a $5,000 check—followed weeks later by a $5,000 wire transfer—from the Holy Land Foundation (HLF). The HLF was convicted in 2008 of providing over $12 million to Hamas, a U.S. State Department-designated foreign terrorist organization. The FBI called this “the largest victory against terrorist financing in the U.S. since the 9/11 attacks.” HLF’s founders received life sentences, and CAIR was listed by the FBI as an unindicted co-conspirator, serving as the public relations arm of a web of terrorist-affiliated groups.

The United Arab Emirates had already designated CAIR as a terrorist group in 2014.

That year, the National Review reported that although the United States government did not designate CAIR as a terrorist group, the organization’s connections to Hamas were clear.

The 2014 report states:

Federal prosecutors in 2007 named CAIR (along with two other Islamic organizations) as “unindicted co-conspirators and/or joint venturers” in a criminal conspiracy to support Hamas financially. In 2008, the FBI ended contacts with CAIR because of concern about its continuing terrorist ties.





Here is a list of the Johns Hopkins faculty members and students who signed the letter. There are now 123 signatories:

”We urge them to call for an end to this collective punishment,” the letter states, referring to the Israel Defense Force’s ongoing operation to rescue hundreds of innocent civilians being held by Hamas terrorists that raped, murdered, mutilated, and tortured their family members.

On Oct. 30, Campus Reform reported that Hamas terrorists killed an Israeli baby by throwing it in an oven and baking it alive.