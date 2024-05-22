Hamas thanks student protesters, dubs them part of the Oct. 7 'flood' to annihilate Jews

A senior Hamas official thanked student protesters at American universities for their efforts following the creation of anti-Israel encampments at many college campuses. The official used language that likened the wave of student occupations to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, referred to by Hamas as operation “Al Aqsa Flood.”

The comments were made in Arabic by senior Hamas official Khaled Mashal on May 18 and translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

”We thank the great student flood which emerged from the American, European, and Western universities,” Mashal said. “We have an opportunity to defeat Israel, Allah willing. We have an opportunity to dismantle the Zionist enterprise. We have an opportunity to change the world.”

Hamas Leader Abroad Khaled Mashal: We Thank the Great ‘Student Flood’ at American Universities; We Want a ‘Legal Flood’ in the Hague; Annihilating the Zionists Is Good for Humanity; Being Far Away Doesn’t Absolve Us from Jihad and Resistance #Hamas pic.twitter.com/fzWrM4f4Ox — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 21, 2024

”And to make Palestine a blessing to mankind, by annihilating the Zionists and their sinful enterprise,” Mashal added.

Mashal said “three major steps” are “required” from those protesting against Israel for Palestine.

The first step, according to Mashal, is to “continue what you started immediately following October 7.”

”The activities and the programs that you have held throughout the past 8 months - you should continue the,” Mashal said. “Continue your financial Jihad. We want a continuous financial Flood, in support of Gaza, to provide the people shelter, aid, and food, in support of the mujahideen, and in order to buy weapons for them.”

Mashal also called on individuals to “siege” Israeli and American embassies.

”We want a flood in the form of a siege of the Israeli and American embassies. We want constant rage that will stop this aggression. We want a media Flood that will deliver its message. We want the truthful Palestinian narrative to reach far and to control all social media platforms and all forums. We want a legal Flood, like in the Hague. We should prosecute the criminal killers. We stand by South Africa and the countries that have now joined it – Turkey, Libya, and Egypt,” Mashal said.

The second step, Mashal said, “is that we want to become involved in the battle of Jihad and resistance.”

”Today, we have a greater duty to do more than all we have done before. Indeed, on several fronts, there is blessed participation in the Jihad, and we are grateful to the people behind it. We want total integration in the battle on the ground. Today, we want a Flood of Jihad and resistance,” he said. “It is good for Mankind, because annihilating the Zionists is good for humanity as a whole.”