‘HARDCORE JEW HATER’: U Minnesota TA who said ‘Israelis have to be bombed’ will talk at Minneapolis Federation of Teachers event

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers is planning to host a discussion with a speaker who has repeatedly made aggressive anti-Israel statements, including saying that “Israelis have to be bombed” and that Jews are “enemy number one.”

Taher Herzallah, a teaching assistant at the University of Minnesota, was invited to speak Friday by the Federation about “being an educator in a time of war & genocide,” according to Jewish Insider.



Following Hamas’s Oct. 7 terrorist massacre against Jewish civilians, Herzallah took the opportunity to bash Israel’s Jewish and Christian supporters, saying: “Anybody who has any relationship or any support or identifies themself as a Jewish person or a Christian Zionist, then we shall not be their friend. I will tell you that they are enemy number one,” wrote CBS.

He also previously said that “[t]he State of Israel is a lie,” and that “Israelis have to be bombed, they are a threat to the legit­i­macy of Pales­tine, and it is wrong to main­tain the State of Israel. . . It is an ille­git­i­mate cre­ation born from colo­nial­ism and racism,” according to Jewish Insider.

Ethan Roberts, a leader with the Minnesota JCRC, told Jewish Insider that Herzallah is a “hardcore Jew hater” who is “notorious in orchestrating Jew hatred on college campuses.”

Herzallah’s planned appearance has drawn widespread opposition from those opposed to his aggressive anti-Jewish statements, Jewish Insider wrote. Herzallah himself, however, denies charges of anti-Semitism and seemed to imply criticism of him is motivated by racism.

“It’s very convenient for people to paint me, an Arab Muslim man with a beard, as this rabid antisemite,” he said, as seen on CBS.



Besides his role as a teaching assistant, Herzallah also works as Director of Outreach & Grassroots Organizing for American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), a controversial group that “holds suspected ties to designated terrorist organizations,” as stated in a letter from Congressman Jason Smith (R-Mo.), the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Herzallah was arrested several times during anti-Israel protests.

Campus Reform has reached out to Taher Herzallah and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.