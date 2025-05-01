Harvard accepted $1.6 million from Palestine between 2017-2019

Harvard University has collected approximately $1.5 million from Palestine during 2017-2019.

According to data provided by Federal Student Aid, Harvard received three gifts from the “Palestinian Territories” that amounted to $1.57 million. The receipt date for the contributions are listed as Jan. 1 of each year during the span of 2017-2019.

As Campus Reform has recently reported, the Ivy League institution has received over $1.4 billion from foreign sources over the past decade, including $200 million from Hong Kong and $150 million from China.

The report on Harvard’s funding comes in the wake of a recent U.S. Department of Education records request, which the department made after discovering “inaccurate foreign financial disclosures.”

“As a recipient of federal funding, Harvard University must be transparent about its relations with foreign sources and governments,” U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon stated on April 18. “Unfortunately, our review indicated that Harvard has not been fully transparent or complete in its disclosures, which is both unacceptable and unlawful.”

“This records request is the Trump Administration’s first step to ensure Harvard is not being manipulated by, or doing the bidding of, foreign entities, which include actors who are hostile to the interests of the United States and American students,” McMahon continued.

In response to the records request, Harvard will have to produce records about foreign actors from which the school has accepted funds.

Harvard University’s School of Public Health recently had a relationship, which has since been terminated, with Birzeit University, a school in the West Bank. Birzeit allegedly named buildings and events after “convicted terrorists” and elected a majority of pro-Hamas supporters to the student government.

Campus Reform has contacted Harvard University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.