Harvard and White House lawyers face off in court over fight to block Trump administration

Harvard University appeared in federal court Monday to challenge a Trump administration decision to freeze over $2 billion in federal funds, arguing the move is unlawful and politically driven.

The financial freeze, announced by the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, alleges Harvard violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by failing to address campus antisemitism. Harvard’s lawsuit claims the freeze is an overreach that violates the Administrative Procedure Act and the First Amendment and seeks to block the government from withholding the funds.

“Taxpayer funds are a privilege, and Harvard fails to meet the basic conditions required to access that privilege,” said White House spokesman Harrison Fields when the cuts were initially announced.

Harvard’s attorneys argue there’s no link between antisemitism allegations and the medical and scientific research now in jeopardy. “The Government has not—and cannot—identify any rational connection” between anti-Semitism concerns and the university’s research, Harvard’s complaint, as reported by NPR, states.

The university seeks summary judgment from U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs to quickly unfreeze funding, but legal experts say the case may ultimately reach the Supreme Court.

Over 900 research projects are impacted, including studies on Alzheimer’s, cancer, and military technologies. Dr. Kari Nadeau of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health lost $12 million in funding for a clinical trial on childhood allergies. “We’ve had to stop our studies and our work,” she told NPR.

Higher education institutions nationwide are closely watching the case, but there is no guarantee that the legal fight will be resolved at this level in the courts.