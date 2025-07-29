Harvard announces partnership with Israeli universities following anti-Semitism agreement

Harvard University announced a new undergraduate program and fellowship with Israeli institutions Monday, expanding academic ties as federal pressure mounts over its alleged mishandling of campus anti-Semitism.

Beginning in spring 2026, Harvard undergraduates will be eligible to study for credit at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, a public research university in southern Israel known for work in climate science and biotechnology. The Harvard Crimson reported the program is part of the university’s Office of International Education and expands the existing list of approved Israeli partners, which includes Tel Aviv University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Courses will be taught in English, with Harvard students integrated into classes alongside Israeli peers.

Harvard Medical School (HMS) also launched the Kalaniyot Fellowship to bring Israeli postdoctoral researchers to conduct multi-year biomedical studies in Boston.

The Blavatnik Family Foundation, which paused giving last year in protest of campus anti-Semitism, recently pledged $19 million to HMS. Part of that funding will support the new fellowship for Israeli researchers.

The programs follow a January settlement between Harvard and two advocacy groups that had sued the university over anti-Semitism.

As part of the agreement, Harvard committed to increase institutional partnerships with Israeli universities and end its research relationship with Birzeit University, a Palestinian institution accused of ties to Hamas.

While Harvard officials have not confirmed that the new BGU program and Kalaniyot Fellowship were direct responses to federal demands, their rollout closely mirrors the conditions outlined in the settlement and Title VI findings.

No comparable announcements have been made regarding the expansion of the university’s Palestinian studies or Arabic language programs.