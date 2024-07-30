Harvard could ban overnight camping, unapproved signs, chalking on campus in response to anti-Israel encampment: Report

Harvard University might ban chalking, overnight camping, and unapproved signs on campus, according to a report.

The Harvard Crimson obtained a draft document from Harvard’s Office of General Counsel and the Working Group on Campus Space, which states that overnight camping, chalking, and unapproved signage will not be allowed.

Harvard administrators drafted the policy after a wave of anti-Israel protests on campus during the spring semester, which included 20 days of protesters occupying a portion of campus.

Harvard spokesperson Jason A. Newton told the Harvard Crimson that the policy isn’t finalized.

“The draft document obtained by the Crimson is an earlier version that was in review and may not accurately indicate the current status of guidance regarding a particular topic,” Newton wrote. “Once the document is finalized, it will be shared with the Harvard community.”

The working group that made the draft policy contains senior university officials as well as staff members.

Violators of the potential policy could face “may be held financially responsible for any resulting costs incurred and may be subject to other consequences for noncompliance, including referral for discipline,” the draft policy states.

The draft policy is dated July 11.