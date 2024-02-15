Harvard finally hands over docs in anti-Semitism investigation, may still face subpoena
Harvard University has handed over documents, but the House Education and the Workforce Committee is still deciding whether a subpoena needs to be issued.
Harvard University has handed over documents to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, which is still deciding whether a subpoena for further information will be issued.
Committee spokesperson Nick Barley told Campus Reform Thursday afternoon the committee received the documents from Harvard related to its investigation into campus anti-Semitism. Barley said the committee is reviewing the documents,
After Rep. Dr. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) initially sent Harvard a letter on Jan. 9 giving the institution a two-week deadline to produce documents regarding anti-Semitism on its campus, a spokesperson for the committee told CNN that the university only received documents that were publicly available.
At the time, Foxx called Harvard’s response “woefully inadequate.”
[RELATED: House committee gives Harvard ‘final warning’ to hand over anti-Semitism docs by Valentine’s Day or face subpoena]
Foxx sent another letter to Harvard on Feb. 7, giving the university a Wednesday deadline to produce the requested documents, to which the Ivy League institution responded.
Barley told the Harvard Crimson that the committee is still weighing a subpoena.
“The Committee is reviewing the documents and will make a determination on whether a subpoena is warranted once a thorough review is completed,” Barley said.