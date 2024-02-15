Harvard finally hands over docs in anti-Semitism investigation, may still face subpoena

Harvard University has handed over documents to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, which is still deciding whether a subpoena for further information will be issued.

Committee spokesperson Nick Barley told Campus Reform Thursday afternoon the committee received the documents from Harvard related to its investigation into campus anti-Semitism. Barley said the committee is reviewing the documents,

After Rep. Dr. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) initially sent Harvard a letter on Jan. 9 giving the institution a two-week deadline to produce documents regarding anti-Semitism on its campus, a spokesperson for the committee told CNN that the university only received documents that were publicly available.

At the time, Foxx called Harvard’s response “woefully inadequate.”

Foxx sent another letter to Harvard on Feb. 7, giving the university a Wednesday deadline to produce the requested documents, to which the Ivy League institution responded.

Barley told the Harvard Crimson that the committee is still weighing a subpoena.

“The Committee is reviewing the documents and will make a determination on whether a subpoena is warranted once a thorough review is completed,” Barley said.