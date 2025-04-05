Harvard grad slams school after it requested he delete a post criticizing DEI administrator

Harvard University in Massachusetts recently asked a graduate of Harvard Divinity School to delete a post on social media that was critical of one of the university’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) officers.

The X post was made by Alexander “Shabbos” Kestenbaum on March 5; he also sued the school for failing to address anti-Semitism on its campus in 2024.

Specifically, Kestenbaum accused the DEI officer, Sherri Charleston, of having committed plagiarism and for allegedly downplaying acts of anti-Semitism in an email she sent to members of the Harvard community.

“Do you want to see the blatant double standard in which Harvard DEI treats its Jewish students?” Kestenbaum posted. “Harvard’s Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, known plagiarist Sherri Ann Charleston, finally condemned the Harvard employee who tore down the posters of murdered Jewish toddlers.”

“Yet, she makes no mention [in the email] of him being fired, punished, or disciplined in any way,” Kestenbaum continued. “Racism, sexism, homophobia at Harvard is never tolerated, antisemitism is.”

According to The Harvard Crimson, the university subsequently requested that Kestenbaum remove the post, arguing that it could lead to harassment of Charleston. However, Kestenbaum and his legal team refused, arguing the university’s request is indicative of a double standard.

“Harvard requested he remove the post for concern that this high-level officer might receive harassing calls and emails,” Kestenbaum’s lawyers wrote in response to the Harvard administration’s demands. “Harvard tries to protect everyone else on campus, except Jews.”

Harvard University’s anti-Semitism controversies have attracted the attention of President Donald Trump’s administration, which could potentially cut a large part of the $9 billion of federal taxpayers funds that support the Ivy League university.

The administration is conducting a review of these funds, and Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said: “Harvard’s failure to protect students on campus from anti-Semitic discrimination - all while promoting divisive ideologies over free inquiry - has put its reputation in serious jeopardy. Harvard can right these wrongs and restore itself to a campus dedicated to academic excellence and truth-seeking, where all students feel safe on its campus.”

On Feb. 14, the Department of Education sent a notice to schools receiving federal money, describing that they would lose funding if they continued to implement DEI policies and practices.

“Discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin is illegal and morally reprehensible,” the Feb. 14 letter stated. “In recent years, American educational institutions have discriminated against students on the basis of race, including white and Asian students, many of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds and low-income families.”

In February, the department launched a portal on its website called “End DEI,” where individuals can file complaints about publicly funded schools discriminating on the basis of race or sex.

Campus Reform has reported about the subsequent nationwide scale-back of DEI initiatives. The Universities of Cincinnati, Michigan State, and East Carolina, for example, have also reviewed or eliminated DEI programs and policies that they previously had in place.

Campus Reform has contacted Harvard University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.