Harvard Institute of Politics says 'we can no longer be nonpartisan' after Trump's victory

The president of Harvard University’s Institute of Politics said that nonpartisanship isn’t an option after President-elect Donald Trump’s victory on Tuesday.

Harvard student Pratyush Mallick made the comments in an op-ed for The Harvard Crimson, which was published Friday.

”Today, Harvard’s Institute of Politics has a choice to make too,” Mallick wrote. “Nonpartisanship — a founding principle of the IOP — is no longer a tenable position in today’s political environment. Donald Trump’s imminent return to power underscores the importance of the IOP finally breaking from our long-standing commitment to it.”

Mallick wrote that as the Trump administration moves forward, “we must resist platforming anti-democratic voices in the guise of nonpartisanship.”

[RELATED: Harvard, Syracuse promise to stop commenting on controversial ‘public matters’]

”In fact, we must strive to defend principles of democracy, due process, and justice precisely to ensure that we can continue carrying out our age-old mission of nonpartisanship,” he wrote.

The Harvard Institute of Politics president also claimed that when “democracy itself is under attack, nonpartisanship is not the hill to die on.”

”People and rhetoric that enable violent, authoritarian, and oppressive governance have no place at an institute for civil political disagreement like the IOP,” Mallick wrote.

[RELATED: University of Oregon employee placed on leave after telling Trump voters to ‘Jump off of a f-ing bridge’]

In May, Harvard announced it would refrain from taking official positions on controversial matters of public policy.

Campus Reform reached out to Harvard University for comment.