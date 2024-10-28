Harvard leaders and profs heavily favor Dem politicians and initiatives in political donations, report finds

A new report found that Harvard University’s leaders and faculty strongly favored Democrat politicians and programs with their political donations before the 2024 presidential election.

The report, published by The Harvard Crimson on Friday, revealed that Harvard officials spent more than $2.3 million before the upcoming election. “94 percent of political contributions from Harvard affiliates went to Democratic candidates, with the majority going toward Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris,” The Crimson revealed.



The board members of the Harvard Corporation, the body with the highest authority to lead the Ivy League school, gave almost $800,000 to “political candidates and political action committees,” with approximately “95 percent of those funds [going] to Democratic candidates.”

One board member, Kenneth C. Frazier, spent more than any of his colleagues leading the Corporation, donating “nearly $307,000 to Democratic candidates, including $100,000 to a PAC affiliated with Harris.”

Another high spending donor on the Corporation, Kenneth I. Chenault, gave almost $250,000 to Democrats.

Harvard’s Board of Overseers members also gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to Democrats, with board member Todd Y. Park alone giving almost $670,000 “to Democratic PACs and to 47 of the 50 Democratic state parties as well as the DC Democratic State Committee.”

Teachers from Harvard Law School gave “roughly $320,000 to political candidates since January 2023,” and Harvard Kennedy School professors “have donated nearly $133,000 to political candidates since 2023 — approximately 40 percent more than the figure from 2018.”



Other Ivy League universities have also seen their faculty donate overwhelmingly to Democrats.

A Jan. 31 report by the Yale Daily News found that Yale professors and other university employees heavily favored Democrat politicians and associated groups in 2023 with their donations.

Campus Reform has reached out to Harvard University for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.