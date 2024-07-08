Harvard leftist summer reading list recommends book on how to indoctrinate students with CRT

Harvard University’s summer reading list includes various books covering topics like transgenderism, feminism, and racism, including one book that states that educators should teach their students ideas related to Critical Race Theory.



“We’ve got recommendations from the Harvard community, titles from Harvard authors, and a glimpse inside some new releases,” the school’s website reads.



A page titled “Need a good book?” under Harvard’s “Summer Reads” section advertises “We Want to Do More Than Survive,” a book that argues that “the US educational system is maintained by and profits from the suffering of children of color.”



Harvard doctoral student, DeAnza Cook, says the book is a “powerful appeal to build transformative educational homeplaces rooted in abolitionist pedagogies for liberation,” and recommends it for “[diversity, inclusion, and belonging] educators and enthusiasts.”



The book urges that educators “must teach students about racial violence, oppression, and how to make sustainable change in their communities through radical civic initiatives and movements.”



The author of the book, Dr. Bettina Love, is a professor at Teachers College, Columbia University, who previously said her work focuses on “help[ing] white people become less racist.” She also previously wrote that educators should “[r]emove all punitive or disciplinary practices that spirit murder Black, Brown, and Indigenous children.”



Another book on the reading list, “Detransition, Baby” by Torrey Peters, “follows the lives of three women, transgender and cisgender, and shows how their experiences intertwine around a pregnancy.”



“Living a Feminist Life” by Sara Ahmed is also mentioned on the Harvard summer list. Ahmed’s book explores, among other topics, “how feminists create inventive solutions . . . to survive the shattering experiences of facing the walls of racism and sexism.”



The book contains chapters titled: “Lesbian Feminism,” “Feminist Snap,” and “A Killjoy Survival Kit.”



Additional books on the Harvard summer reading list include “Fresh Banana Leaves: Healing Indigenous Landscapes Through Indigenous Science,” and “In Search of a Beautiful Freedom,” which is a collection of “writings on Black music, feminism, literature, and events.”



