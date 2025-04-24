Harvard loses $2.7 million in DHS grants over 'anti-American, pro-Hamas ideology' on its campus

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has canceled $2.7 million in grants to Harvard University after the school rejected the Trump administration’s demands about eliminating Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies and cracking down on anti-Semitism.

The grant cancellation was announced by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday.

“Harvard bending the knee to antisemitism — driven by its spineless leadership — fuels a cesspool of extremist riots and threatens our national security,” Secretary Noem stated. “With anti-American, pro-Hamas ideology poisoning its campus and classrooms, Harvard’s position as a top institution of higher learning is a distant memory. America demands more from universities entrusted with taxpayer dollars.”

[RELATED: Trump admin sets terms, orders DEI rollback and protections for Jewish students for Harvard to preserve $9B in federal funding]

DHS explained in a press release that two grants will be cancelled: an $800,000 grant that “branded conservatives as far-right dissidents in a shockingly skewed study,” and a $1.9 million grant that “funded Harvard’s public health propaganda.”

“Both undermine America’s values and security,” the department noted in the press release.

In a statement provided to The Daily Caller, a Harvard University spokesperson said that the school is “aware” of DHS’s grant cancellations but that it “will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional right.”

“Harvard values the rule of law and expects all members of our community to comply with University policies and applicable legal standards,” the spokesperson continued. “If federal action is taken against a member of our community, we expect it will be based on clear evidence, follow established legal procedures, and respect the constitutional rights afforded to all individuals.”

The Trump administration recently froze $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard after the school rejected the government’s demands about DEI and anti-Semitism.

[RELATED: Berklee’s new professor demanded Jews ‘apologize’ for ‘oppressing’ black people in 2020: REPORT]

“Harvard has in recent years failed to live up to both the intellectual and civil rights conditions that justify federal investment,” several federal departments, including the Department of Education, stated. “But we appreciate your expression of commitment to repairing those failures and welcome your collaboration in restoring the University to its promise.”

Harvard University has an endowment of approximately $53 billion, making it the world’s richest university. In the midst of uncertainty regarding its federal funding, however, Harvard borrowed $750 million this month by issuing tax-exempt bonds.

Last year, Harvard received $150 million less in donations than the previous year after controversies regarding its alleged failure to address anti-Semitism on its campus.

Campus Reform has contacted Harvard University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.