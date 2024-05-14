Harvard negotiates with Hamas-endorsed students to end occupation, rescinds suspensions

Instagram: @HarvardOOP

Harvard University administrators negotiated an end to its anti-Israel campus occupation on Tuesday.

As a condition for Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine to end its campus occupation, administrators agreed to reinstate 22 students who were originally placed on a leave of absence and also offered a meeting with protesters and members of the Harvard Management Company regarding divestment.

“Yesterday, the Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine (HOOP) coalition democratically voted to end its encampment after 20 days, the group wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

According to the Harvard Crimson, administrative board cases for over 60 students regarding their involvement in the campus occupation will be expedited with “precedents of leniency for similar actions in the past.”

As part of the negotiation, encampment members will meet with Harvard President Alan Garber where they will discuss the potential of establishing a center for Palestine studies.

The negotiation comes just days after Garber met with Anti-Defamation League President Jonathan Greenblatt after the Ivy League Institution to discuss anti-Semitism on campus following the university receiving an “F” on the organization’s “Campus Antisemitism Report Card.”

Following the meeting, Greenblatt told the Harvard Crimson that “We support the stance he has taken in indicating he will not negotiate with people in the encampment who are violating university code of conduct.”

According to the outlet, Garber confirmed details of the agreement in an email sent to the Harvard community on Tuesday.

“There will continue to be deep disagreements and strongly felt emotions as we experience pain and distress over events in the wider world,” Garber wrote. “Now more than ever, it is crucial to do what we do at our best, creating conditions for true dialogue, modeling ways to build understanding, empathy, and trust, and pursuing constructive change anchored in the rights and responsibilities we share.”