Harvard pro-Palestine group posts bizarre 'dear Zionists' Valentine's message

A pro-Palestine group at Harvard University penned a “dear Zionists” letter on Valentine’s Day.

The group, Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine, posted the letter Tuesday on Instagram.

”Dear Zionist’s on Harvard’s campus. We admire your commitment. Truly. You’ve shown up to our protests more consistently than most people on campus. To be fair, it’s only five of you. But we also don’t expect Zionism to have much sway among undergrads these days,” the group wrote.

The group then accused Zionists on campus of being “inhumane.”

”It’s sad though, when you laugh at our Palestinian speakers talking about their families being killed, about people suffering from famine, about the lack of water and medical assistance in Gaza. Feels a little inhumane, don’t you think? Thankfully, your (frankly foul) behavior makes it easy for people to put their support behind the Palestinian cause. So once more, thank you for showing up,” Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine wrote.

”You’ve probably built an archive of videos and pictures of our organizers (fan behavior Make sure you submit them to the Harvard Archive for whenever Harvard’s writing a report on its complicity in genocide/apartheid. We know they’ll need it. Also have the decency of airdropping us pictures we look good in-it’s common courtesy,” they added. “Also, we hope that our protests don’t distract you from things that actually matter! We know recruiting season is upon us, and we don’t want you to miss out on securing your return offers at Camera on Campus and Canary Mission! Should be easy though, we heard their numbers have been dwindling ever since they started targeting literally anyone that’s remotely brown or Black. Oh well. Good luck.”

”Hope you get a life,” they concluded.

The post comes as Harvard under investigation is by the House Education and the Workforce Committee over its response to anti-Semitism on campus.

Rep. Dr. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., who chairs the committee, has given the university until Feb. 14 to produce the documents it requested, or face a subpoena, as Campus Reform reported.