Harvard recommends foreign students return to U.S. before Inauguration Day

Harvard University sent an email advising international students to return to campus “prior to the January Martin Luther King holiday,” which coincides with Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

The Harvard Crimson first reported that the Harvard International Office’s annual “Winter Travel” email on Wednesday informed students of “potential changes to immigration policies.”

[RELATED: Harvard faculty condemn House committee report exposing anti-Semitism on America’s campuses]

”Since our last message earlier in November, many of you have asked questions about potential changes to immigration policies,” the office’s message reads. “While we don’t have any update on the topic, we continue to monitor the situation closely and are prepared to communicate any changes and to respond with resources and support as necessary.”

”Our recurring advice to those who share concerns about situations that would disrupt or delay your return from break is to budget time ahead of the semester start, prior to the January Martin Luther King holiday,” the office continues.

The Crimson reports that neither the 2022 nor 2023 “Winter Travel” emails from the Harvard International Office offered any recommendation of returning prior to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

[RELATED: Harvard Institute of Politics director rejects student president’s call to drop nonpartisan status after Trump win]

”While some guidance is routine, the content of those messages and conversations with students and scholars about their individual circumstances can vary depending on relevant issues at the time,” Harvard Spokesman Jason Newton wrote to the Crimson.

Created in 1944, the Harvard International Office has sponsored “advocacy with government agencies and legislators on issues concerning international students and scholars.”