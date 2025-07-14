Harvard renames two more DEI offices amid ongoing rebranding

Two more institutions within Harvard University have renamed their diversity offices.

The Faculty of Arts and Sciences and Harvard College previously maintained offices dedicated to “Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion” and “Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging,” respectively. Now, both offices have been renamed.

[RELATED: University of Louisville removes DEI language to comply with state law]

The college’s former webpage for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion now appears under the heading of “Office of Culture & Community.”

The new website is unclear about the office’s mission, while affirming that it still remains committed to making campus a welcoming place.

“Harvard College remains committed to cultivating a community where all of its members can thrive,” the page now says. “The role of the DSO in ensuring that students feel welcome and engaged in meaningful ways is as important as ever. We look forward to broadening this mission-critical work with renewed energy.”

The words “diversity” and “equity” are no longer on the page.

Similarly, the Faculty of Arts and Sciences’ Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging is now the Office for Academic Culture and Community.

“This new office is part of the FAS’s ongoing effort to break down silos, ensuring all members of our community are connected, supported, and empowered to contribute to a thriving intellectual environment,” FAS Dean Hopi Hoekstra said in a message to the community on July 9.

[RELATED: UT Austin ends 40-year partnership with DEI-focused business group]

Harvard has made several changes to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices in recent months under federal pressure, including from President Trump’s January anti-DEI executive order.

The university’s Graduate School of Education recently removed its DEI office and its chief diversity office. Last month, Harvard Medical School renamed its Office for Diversity Inclusion and Community Partnership to the Office for Culture and Community Engagement.

Additionally, the university rebranded its Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion to the Office of Community and Campus Life in May.

Many colleges and universities have rebranded DEI offices following President Trump’s anti-DEI executive order, including Purdue University, Middle Tennessee State University, Missouri State University, and the University of Maine.

A spokesman for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences told Campus Reform that additional updates are expected soon.