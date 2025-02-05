'Harvard Salient' to host conference for conservative students

A Harvard University student conference dedicated to promoting conservative political thought will be held this Saturday in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Conservative and Republican Conference (CoReCon) will bring together young conservatives and feature speakers such as Stephen Moore, Oren Cass and Jeremy Carl to discuss the future of American conservatism.

Among CoReCon’s sponsors is The Harvard Salient, a conservative independent undergraduate publication that will host the event. The Harvard Salient was founded in the 1980s and relaunched in 2021.

The publication promotes free speech and debate on campus.

That same year, Campus Reform reported that Harvard had twice as many liberal student organizations and conservative clubs and over 98% of its employee political contributions went to federal Democratic candidates during the 2020 cycle.

”With our inaugural conference behinds us, we aim to once again provide Harvard students and affiliates with a venue where they can hear from conservative leaders, policymakers, and academics,” an event description states. “The conference also serves as a gathering space for right-leaning students at one of the most liberal university campuses in the country.”

The event will feature three separate panels with discussions on foreign policy, immigration, and economic policy, respectively. Harvard Business alumnus Steve Bannon will conclude the conference with a keynote address right before closing remarks and an attendee networking session.



