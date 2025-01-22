Harvard settles anti-Semitism lawsuits, says it will not tolerate certain anti-Israel activities

Harvard University has settled two lawsuits filed by Jewish plaintiffs who claimed that the Ivy League school had allowed anti-Semitism to go unchecked on its campus.

One of the lawsuits was filed by Students Against Antisemitism, and the other by the Jewish Americans for Fairness in Education and the Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law.

The Students Against Antisemitism lawsuit, filed on Jan. 10, 2024, stated that Harvard “has become a bastion of rampant anti-Jewish hatred and harassment.”

The lawsuit document recounts how “[m]obs of pro-Hamas students and faculty have marched by the hundreds through Harvard’s campus, shouting vile antisemitic slogans and calling for death to Jews and Israel,” and relates that these anti-Israel activists “have occupied buildings, classrooms, libraries, student lounges, plazas, and study halls, often for days or weeks at a time, promoting violence against Jews and harassing and assaulting them on campus.”

In its press release announcing the settlement, Harvard revealed that it has committed to take “actions to combat antisemitism on its campus,” including by incorporating the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism.

The IHRA definition of anti-Semitism lists several actions and beliefs that qualify as anti-Semitic, including “[d]enying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor,” “[u]sing the symbols and images associated with classic antisemitism (e.g., claims of Jews killing Jesus or blood libel) to characterize Israel or Israelis,” and “[d]rawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.”

Under the IHRA definition, therefore, anti-Zionism could count as anti-Semitism.

“Harvard has also agreed to provide expert training on combating anti-Semitism and the IHRA definition for OCC staff involved in reviewing complaints of discrimination, and Harvard will broadly promote annual training for the University community focused on recognizing and combating anti-Semitism,” the university stated.

Finally, Harvard agreed to implement a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page on its website regarding anti-Semitism.

The FAQ will emphasize that “both Jewish and Israeli identity are covered by the [Harvard’s Non-Discrimination and Anti-Bullying Policies].”

It will also include a statement that “[f]or many Jewish people, Zionism is a part of their Jewish identity. Conduct that would violate the Non-Discrimination Policy if targeting Jewish or Israeli people can also violate the policy if directed toward Zionists.”

The settlement comes in the midst of rising anti-Semitism on campuses throughout the country. The nonprofit group StopAntisemitism, for example, released a report in November that discovered a “jaw-dropping 3,000% rise in antisemitic tips and submissions” at American colleges and universities in 2024.

Campus Reform has contacted Harvard University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.