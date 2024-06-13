Harvard students charged after allegedly assaulting Israeli student at October protest

Two Harvard University graduate students were charged with misdemeanors after an incident involving an Israeli student.

According to the Harvard Crimson, Harvard Divinity School student Elom Tettey-Tamaklo and law school student Ibrahim I. Bharmal were both charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, as well as allegedly violating the Massachusetts Civil Rights Act.

Tettey-Tamaklo was seen on video posted to social media harassing a Jewish student during a protest on October 18, 2023. He was also an organizer with Grad Students 4 Palestine.

Harvard - another student has been identified participating in the antisemitic mob caught harassing a Jewish pupil in this now viral clip.



Meet Harvard Divinity School student Elom Tettey-Tamaklo. Tettey-Tamaklo graduated from Haverford College with a concentration in political… pic.twitter.com/wNOQ0phRFr — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 10, 2023

The report states that Bharmal was also involved in the incident caught on video.

Tettey-Tamaklo also previously served as a proctor, but was indefinitely relieved from the position after the October incident.

The maximum jail sentence for the misdemeanor charges is 100 days.

According to the Washington Examiner, Tettey-Tamaklo was also evicted from campus housing after the physical confrontation.