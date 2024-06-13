Opinion
Harvard students charged after allegedly assaulting Israeli student at October protest

Two Harvard University graduate students were charged with misdemeanors after an incident involving an Israeli student.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
June 13, 2024, 10:00 am ET

Two Harvard University graduate students were charged with misdemeanors after an incident involving an Israeli student.

According to the Harvard Crimson, Harvard Divinity School student Elom Tettey-Tamaklo and law school student Ibrahim I. Bharmal were both charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, as well as allegedly violating the Massachusetts Civil Rights Act.

[RELATED: THE SCROLL: Hamas extremism, Anti-Semitism continue on Ivy League campuses]

Tettey-Tamaklo was seen on video posted to social media harassing a Jewish student during a protest on October 18, 2023. He was also an organizer with Grad Students 4 Palestine.

The report states that Bharmal was also involved in the incident caught on video.

Tettey-Tamaklo also previously served as a proctor, but was indefinitely relieved from the position after the October incident.

The maximum jail sentence for the misdemeanor charges is 100 days.

According to the Washington Examiner, Tettey-Tamaklo was also evicted from campus housing after the physical confrontation.

