Harvard students hold 24-hour 'sit-in' to promote 'Palestinian liberation'

Pro-Palestine student activists recently staged a 24-hour “sit-in” at Harvard University in an attempt to allegedly pressure the institution into meeting their demands concerning the Israel-Hamas war.

According to The Harvard Crimson, dozens of students led by “Harvard Jews for Palestine” started the protest at around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 at University Hall. Just over 24 hours later, the group left the building escorted by police.

The students claimed the sit-in was primarily to: “call on the Harvard administration to call for an immediate ceasefire as a step towards Palestinian liberation,” “call on Harvard to protect students’ free speech and provide institutional support to pro-Palestinian students,” and “insist that the Harvard administration make clear that anti-Zionism is not antisemitism.”

Harvard College Dean Rakesh Khurana spoke to the students on the evening of Nov. 16, attempting to get them to leave the building. Reportedly, he offered the students an opportunity to depart without facing any disciplinary actions.

The protesters refused, however, giving Khurana a list of demands they said must be met before they leave the building. Khurana did not accept their bargain.

The demonstrators departed the next morning, despite originally claiming they would stay until all their demands were met.

“The University claims that it stands for its students,” Harvard student and protester Violet Barron told the Crimson. “Well, President Gay and Dean Khurana, it has been made abundantly clear what your students want, and we will not stop fighting until our demands are met.”

Eight demonstrators are now expected to face consequences from the school for occupying University Hall, with each of them having been told they will face disciplinary hearings with the Harvard College Administrative Board.

Barron also told the Crimson that, “We stayed because we came to tell the administration that we will not stay silent while they continue to be complicit in apartheid, killing, and genocide.”

“On Friday, we left University Hall with the same three demands, which remain utterly unanswered by our cowardly administration,” she also said. “So to the Harvard administration, I hope this rally is proof enough that for every time you do not listen, we will come back 10 times louder.”

Campus Reform has contacted Harvard University, Harvard Jews for Palestine, and Violet Barron for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.