Harvard students' pro-Palestine hunger strike lasts only 12 hours

Over 30 Harvard University students went on a 12-hour hunger strike in support of students at Brown University who didn’t eat for eight days to push their administration divest from companies with connections to Israel.

In an Instagram post, the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Coalition wrote, “To send solidarity to @browndivestcoalition for their incredible hunger strike, 30+ Harvard students committed to a day-long hunger strike to prove to university corporations that we will not back down.”

Violet T.M. Barron, who’s associated with Harvard Jews for Palestine, told The Harvard Crimson she did the hunger strike because “until our universities divest, they are complicit and we are complicit — because we pay tuition — in the genocide in Gaza.”

According to the Brown Daily Herald, 17 students ended their hunger strike after eight days on Feb. 9, while around 200 other students completed a 32-hour solidarity fast.

Brown University President Christina Paxson refused to put forth a resolution to the Corporation of Brown University for the consideration of divesting from companies with connections to Israel, telling the protesters in a Feb. 2 letter to consider filing a proposal with the Advisory Committee on University Resource Management. The Brown University students ended their strike on Feb. 9.

A Brown Divest Coalition statement read, “Rather than continue the strike with now-obsolete demands, the strikers decided collectively to end their strike, along with 200+ student solidarity fasters, at 5 p.m. on Friday.”