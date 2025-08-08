Harvard to fund Hillel security amid record anti-Semitism

Harvard University has announced it will fully fund security costs for its campus Hillel, a hub of Jewish student life.

The Ivy League school made the decision to fund Hillel nearly two years after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

In the months following the attack, Harvard formed a task force to protect students supporting a controversial anti-Israel statement and negotiated with a pro-Palestinian group to reinstate students, expedite cases and discuss divestment and a Palestinian studies center.

In a joint statement released on Aug. 5, Hillel International and the Secure Community Network (SCN) applauded the announcement of funding for the Jewish organization.

“The decision by Harvard University to cover the security costs for the Hillel there – a vibrant center of Jewish life – is welcome, wise, and necessary,” said SCN National Director and CEO of the Secure Community Network Michael Masters. “It should serve as a template for all universities.”

“We call on all universities and colleges with Hillels on campus to follow Harvard’s lead and cover security costs for their Hillels, especially given the threats to Jewish students across North America,” Masters added.

Adam Lehman, president and CEO of Hillel International, emphasized the urgent need for universities nationwide to prioritize the safety of Jewish students on campus.

“I strongly encourage all other colleges and universities to cover all security costs at campus Hillels, just as Harvard University recently announced,” Lehman said.

Hillel is the largest Jewish campus organization, serving over 180,000 students annually at more than 850 colleges and universities worldwide, according to its website.

SCN is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the safety and security of the Jewish community in North America. It works with more than 50 national Jewish groups, over 140 Jewish federations, and hundreds of local communities.

Harvard’s decision to fund Hillel arrives amid a sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents reported on college campuses.

In July, Hillel International released a study revealing a record 2,334 anti-Semitic incidents on college campuses during the 2024–2025 school year, a tenfold increase since 2022–2023.

Previously, in November, StopAntisemitism released a report highlighting what it called a “jaw-dropping 3,000% rise in antisemitic tips and submissions” on U.S. college campuses, blaming universities for failing to protect Jewish students amid violent anti-Semitic outbreaks.

The report reveals that over half of Jewish students faced discrimination and that many hid their identity.

Campus Reform has contacted Harvard University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.